Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Takes $261,000 Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 744 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in EMCOR Group by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EME traded down $8.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $362.54. The company had a trading volume of 290,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,758. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.06. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.63 and a 12 month high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. As a group, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

