Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Takes $528,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 156.3% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter worth about $93,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 0.4 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.32. 6,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $744.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.56.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.