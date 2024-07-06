Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,226 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 15,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Longbow Finance SA bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,119,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,085,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,618. The company has a market cap of $161.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $131.55 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Several research analysts have commented on IBM shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.53.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

