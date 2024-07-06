Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Trims Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,735,000 after buying an additional 3,893,711 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,510,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,345,000 after buying an additional 3,879,901 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,007,000 after buying an additional 3,655,216 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $179,718,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $132,392,000.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.26. 4,634,173 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.28. The company has a market capitalization of $116.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

