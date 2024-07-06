Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Raised to $311.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $310.00 to $311.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $300.11.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $259.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.97. The company has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $227.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.07%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

