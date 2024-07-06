Contrasting Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Portland General Electric and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portland General Electric $2.92 billion 1.50 $228.00 million $2.61 16.27 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL $3.95 billion 0.90 $504.25 million N/A N/A

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has higher revenue and earnings than Portland General Electric.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Portland General Electric has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Portland General Electric and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portland General Electric 0 3 4 0 2.57 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 0 0 0 N/A

Portland General Electric currently has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.60%. Given Portland General Electric’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Portland General Electric is more favorable than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Profitability

This table compares Portland General Electric and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portland General Electric 8.51% 8.50% 2.58% Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 18.43% 16.92% 7.73%

Dividends

Portland General Electric pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Portland General Electric pays out 76.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Portland General Electric has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years. Portland General Electric is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Portland General Electric beats Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities. It also has 28,868 circuit miles of distribution lines. Portland General Electric Company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 399 municipalities in the State of ParanÃ¡ and in the municipality of Porto UniÃ£o in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 47,238 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 833 kilometers in the State of ParanÃ¡. Companhia Paranaense de Energia Â- COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

