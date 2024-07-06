Corby Spirit and Wine (TSE:CSW.A) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.16

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.16 and traded as low as C$12.90. Corby Spirit and Wine shares last traded at C$13.11, with a volume of 3,217 shares changing hands.

Get Corby Spirit and Wine alerts:

Corby Spirit and Wine Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$314.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.16.

Insider Activity

In other Corby Spirit and Wine news, Director Pamela Laycock purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.15 per share, with a total value of C$92,050.00. Company insiders own 51.95% of the company’s stock.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes spirits and imported wines. Its portfolio of brands include J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskies, Lamb's rum, Polar Ice vodka, Ungava Spirits, Foreign Affair, and McGuinness liqueurs; and international brands comprise ABSOLUT vodka, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Ballantine's Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Beefeater gin, Malibu rum, Kahlúa liqueur, and Mumm Champagne, as well as Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, and Wyndham Estate wines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corby Spirit and Wine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corby Spirit and Wine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.