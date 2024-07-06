Core Scientific Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 30,153 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 75% compared to the average volume of 17,256 call options.

CORZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Core Scientific stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $179.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Core Scientific will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $37,662.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,345.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,345.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $68,744.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,245.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at $122,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

