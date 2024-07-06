Creditcoin (CTC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11.75 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $161.18 million and $11.75 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001396 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 350,092,249 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

