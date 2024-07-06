Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Trading Up 4.5%

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 229,203 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 524,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRLBF shares. Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cresco Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.63.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89. The company has a market cap of $768.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.86.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 20.32% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.31 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cresco Labs Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

