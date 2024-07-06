CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CUBE. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in CubeSmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 79,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

CUBE stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. CubeSmart has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $47.81.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $261.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 113.33%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

