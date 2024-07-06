Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $26.40

Currency Exchange International, Corp. (TSE:CXI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.40 and traded as low as C$26.01. Currency Exchange International shares last traded at C$26.01, with a volume of 100 shares.

Currency Exchange International Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$168.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.10.

Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$27.26 million during the quarter. Currency Exchange International had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Currency Exchange International, Corp. will post 2.7739583 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Currency Exchange International

Currency Exchange International, Corp. provides foreign exchange technology and processing services in North America. It offers financial institutions, international wire payments, foreign check clearing, foreign bank note exchange, and foreign draft issuance solutions; corporate, hedge and risk management, and international payment solutions; and international traveler's, foreign currency exchange, gold bullion coins and bars, and American Express traveler's cheque solutions.

