Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 352 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in AbbVie by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Longbow Finance SA acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $5,519,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $167.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $295.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.58 and its 200-day moving average is $167.87. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $132.70 and a one year high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.98%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

