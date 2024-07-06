CVR Partners Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 2,622 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 827% compared to the average volume of 283 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UAN opened at $78.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.38. CVR Partners has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $94.38.

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $127.67 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.92 dividend. This represents a $7.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

