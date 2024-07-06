Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,202,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 968,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 65,223 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.22. 952,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,863. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $176.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.77.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.50%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRI. BTIG Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.24.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

