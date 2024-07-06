Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.76

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.76 and traded as low as $3.05. Daré Bioscience shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 86,811 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DARE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Brookline Capital Management raised Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Daré Bioscience Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.76.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Daré Bioscience, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

