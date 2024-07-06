David Badawi Sells 3,128 Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) CTO David Badawi sold 3,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $20,081.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,759,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,296,940.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sight Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 13.01 and a quick ratio of 12.42.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 44.45% and a negative net margin of 67.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sight Sciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the first quarter worth $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 198.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 39,333 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Sight Sciences by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGHT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

