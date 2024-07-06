David John Morrison Purchases 395,500 Shares of Record plc (LON:REC) Stock

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Free Report) insider David John Morrison purchased 395,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £249,165 ($315,159.37).

Record Price Performance

LON:REC opened at GBX 67 ($0.85) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 65.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.38. Record plc has a 52 week low of GBX 56.20 ($0.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 95.80 ($1.21). The company has a market capitalization of £128.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,340.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Record Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from Record’s previous dividend of $2.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 4.71%. Record’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10,000.00%.

About Record

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

