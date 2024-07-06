David Poutney Sells 4,350,000 Shares of Belluscura plc (LON:BELL) Stock

Belluscura plc (LON:BELL – Get Free Report) insider David Poutney sold 4,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20), for a total value of £696,000 ($880,344.04).

Shares of LON:BELL opened at GBX 15 ($0.19) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 8.89 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.77. Belluscura plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 52 ($0.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £24.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Belluscura plc develops and commercialize oxygen related medical device products. The company offers X-PLOR, a modular portable oxygen concentrator. Belluscura plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

