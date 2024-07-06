Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Receives $19.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised Delcath Systems to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Delcath Systems in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 12.2% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 161,678 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Delcath Systems by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,202,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 225,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $962,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCTH stock opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. Delcath Systems has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average is $5.35.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 1,080.72% and a negative return on equity of 290.07%. The company had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

