Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Receives $19.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.83.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised Delcath Systems to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Delcath Systems in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of DCTH stock opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. Delcath Systems has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average is $5.35.
Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 1,080.72% and a negative return on equity of 290.07%. The company had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.
