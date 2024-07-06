Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.34

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (CVE:DSY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.34 and traded as high as C$1.40. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Destiny Media Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$13.54 million, a P/E ratio of 140.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.78.

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.33 million for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Destiny Media Technologies Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, an online platform that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from record labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the content; Play MPE CASTER; Play MPE Quickshare provides a distribution tool for Play MPE customers to promote music; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through cloud-based player and mobile apps.

