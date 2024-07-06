DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Stock Price Down 3.2%

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Free Report) was down 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 31,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 84,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

DIAGNOS Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$23.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.31.

About DIAGNOS

(Get Free Report)

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DIAGNOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIAGNOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.