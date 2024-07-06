Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.35.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

FANG stock opened at $203.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $125.73 and a 1-year high of $211.96. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.90.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 19.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 404.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

