Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) versus Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Head to Head Contrast

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) and Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Digital Realty Trust and Selectis Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Realty Trust 2 6 10 1 2.53 Selectis Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $149.42, indicating a potential downside of 1.33%. Given Digital Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Digital Realty Trust is more favorable than Selectis Health.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Digital Realty Trust has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Selectis Health has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Digital Realty Trust and Selectis Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Realty Trust $5.48 billion 8.64 $948.84 million $3.60 42.07 Selectis Health $36.78 million N/A -$3.97 million ($1.30) -1.54

Digital Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Selectis Health. Selectis Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digital Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Realty Trust and Selectis Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Realty Trust 21.24% 6.37% 2.72% Selectis Health -24.65% -651.76% -21.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.7% of Digital Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Digital Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Selectis Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Digital Realty Trust beats Selectis Health on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 50+ metros across 25+ countries on six continents.

About Selectis Health

Selectis Health owns and/or operates healthcare facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma, providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services. Selectis focuses on building strategic relationships with local communities in which its partnership can improve the quality of care for facility residents. With its focused growth strategy, Selectis intends to deepen its American Southcentral and Southeastern market presence to better serve the aging population along a full continuum of care.

