Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.03

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.03 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22). Directa Plus shares last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.23), with a volume of 123,684 shares traded.
Directa Plus Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.87 million, a PE ratio of -350.00 and a beta of 0.63.
Directa Plus Company Profile
Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells graphene-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy and internationally. It operates through Textile, Environmental, and Others segments. The company offers its products under the G+ brand name. Its products are used in environment, textile, composites, elastomers, battery, paints, and tires applications.
