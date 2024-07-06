Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) Trading 1.7% Higher

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.90. 18,955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 20,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 million, a P/E ratio of 57.28 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.49.

About Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x

The Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2X Shares (CLDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx USA Cloud Computing index. The fund provides 2x leveraged daily exposure to a market-cap-weighted US equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLDL was launched on Jan 8, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

