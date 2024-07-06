Diversified Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 41.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,875 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in Dropbox by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 232,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Dropbox by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Trading Down 1.3 %

DBX stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.81 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 148.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Cox sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $181,560.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,454,518.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 6,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $154,487.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,315.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Cox sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $181,560.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,454,518.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,218 shares of company stock worth $6,661,709 in the last ninety days. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.



