Diversified Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Unilever were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $1,905,000. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in Unilever by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE UL opened at $55.50 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.90.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UL

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.