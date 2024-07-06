Diversified Trust Co Sells 7,674 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,674 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Brady were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 422,030.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 856,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,293,000 after purchasing an additional 856,721 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Brady by 2,366.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 825,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,452,000 after buying an additional 792,094 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Brady by 2,520.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 465,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,441,000 after acquiring an additional 447,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brady by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,301,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,138,000 after acquiring an additional 195,475 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Brady by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 388,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,743,000 after acquiring an additional 158,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of Brady stock opened at $65.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Brady Co. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $68.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.36 and its 200 day moving average is $61.19.

Brady Announces Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $343.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.80 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.98%.

Insider Activity at Brady

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $144,924.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 326,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,573,941.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $144,924.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 326,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,573,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brady Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

