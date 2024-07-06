Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 10,010 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,010 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,684,000.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.8% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 12,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Home Depot by 4.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,068 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Up 0.3 %

HD traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $334.58. 3,437,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,767. The firm has a market cap of $331.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $338.47 and a 200 day moving average of $352.19. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.