Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 7,368 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 668.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 15,027 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 218,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,075,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 37.6% during the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $2.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,570,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,954. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $173.47.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DG

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.