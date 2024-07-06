Diversify Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned 0.15% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USXF. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 18,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 60,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 18,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

USXF traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $46.99. 32,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,328. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average of $43.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.0901 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.