Diversify Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,884,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,289,000 after purchasing an additional 186,821 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,059,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,131,000 after buying an additional 115,272 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,417,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,516,000 after acquiring an additional 169,321 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $254,023,000.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.57. The company had a trading volume of 777,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,975. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.01 and its 200 day moving average is $116.32. The company has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

