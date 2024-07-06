Diversify Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 25,121 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,121 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,933,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,362,673,000 after buying an additional 1,041,622 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,091,378,000 after buying an additional 268,030 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,027,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $948,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,496 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,511,378 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $529,147,000 after purchasing an additional 166,010 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.54.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.05. 9,663,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,612,150. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

