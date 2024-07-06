Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.18 Million in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,052 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 7.1% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at $368,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 98.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

YPF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.08. 1,337,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,602. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $24.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average is $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.68. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. On average, research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

YPF has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $20.00 to $22.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.73.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

