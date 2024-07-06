Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.20 Million in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $827,370,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,513,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479,642 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $154,517,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,363,000 after buying an additional 2,598,163 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.84.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $39.04. 5,656,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,616,431. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

