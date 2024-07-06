Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.21 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,993,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127,429 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,352 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,574,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,809,000.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,795,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,935. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.35.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

