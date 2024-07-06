Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.29 Million in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,202,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,838,000 after acquiring an additional 177,582 shares during the last quarter. Cornell University acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,212,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,093,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,790,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,792,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after purchasing an additional 67,091 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,450,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,006,000 after buying an additional 744,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.65. 2,171,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,966,341. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.62.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2704 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.