Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.80 Million in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 280,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,309,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,924,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 29,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,126.5% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 138,501 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of COWZ stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.41. 2,027,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.31.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.