Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $2.17 Million in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 43,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $443,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,207,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,138,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,775,000 after purchasing an additional 242,136 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 405.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 122,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after buying an additional 98,080 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TFLO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.50. 1,519,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,540,610. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average is $50.57. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

