Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $2.38 Million in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 78,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $605,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $211,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $65.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,350. The company has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.42.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

