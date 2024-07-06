Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co of the South acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,019,000. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,866,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,638,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,715,000 after purchasing an additional 534,891 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,880,000 after buying an additional 421,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2,816.7% in the first quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after buying an additional 410,588 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.00. 213,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,248. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $54.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

