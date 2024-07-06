Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,848,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,287. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.34. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.