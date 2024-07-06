Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 640,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,973,000 after acquiring an additional 70,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $663,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.28. The stock had a trading volume of 711,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,695. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.34. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.85 and a one year high of $97.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

