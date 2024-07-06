Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,327 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in American Express by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,315 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. HTLF Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the first quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 6,202 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC increased its position in American Express by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in American Express by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in American Express by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,896.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,896.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.30.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $235.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,488,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,332. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.55 and a 200-day moving average of $217.80. The company has a market capitalization of $169.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $244.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

