Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.76 Million Investment in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 59,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000.

Get iShares International Equity Factor ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 122,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,460,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,082,000 after acquiring an additional 203,398 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,755,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,204,000 after purchasing an additional 28,184 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 171,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 39,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,025. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.07. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $30.78.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.