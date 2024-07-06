Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,963,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,521,000 after purchasing an additional 46,084 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,799,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,624,000 after buying an additional 16,213 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $784,486,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,923,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,581,000 after acquiring an additional 844,298 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,997,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,729,000 after acquiring an additional 38,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. CIBC boosted their price target on Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.61.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,620. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $214.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.84. The company has a market capitalization of $84.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

