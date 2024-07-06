Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New $2.22 Million Investment in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.18% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,816,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,318 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,866,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,679,000 after purchasing an additional 368,286 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 747,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,140,000 after purchasing an additional 41,252 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 157,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 37,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 32,298 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:LCTU traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.52. 26,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,241. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52-week low of $44.82 and a 52-week high of $60.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.85. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

