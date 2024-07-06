Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New $2.50 Million Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,692,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,599,000 after purchasing an additional 212,969 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,658,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,973,000 after purchasing an additional 448,450 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,705,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,033,000 after purchasing an additional 544,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,591,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,247,000 after purchasing an additional 51,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,060,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,141,000 after purchasing an additional 142,821 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.32. 541,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,187. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $55.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.29.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

