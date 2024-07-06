Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New $2.86 Million Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 23,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.7% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.79.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $8.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $443.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,312. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $410.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.57. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $448.10. The company has a market capitalization of $157.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

